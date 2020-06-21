Andhra, Telangana governors greet people on Yoga Day

Hyderabad, June 21 (IANS) International Yoga Day was celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with governors of both the Telugu states greeting the people.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that Yoga is 5,000 year old ancient art that brings balance of body, soul and mind.

He tweeted that this year’s theme of ‘Ghar ghar se Yoga’ highlights practice of Yoga with family and social distancing.

He practised breathing exercise and few asanas at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor, at Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his message, called for making Yoga an integral part of life.

“Yoga has the distinctive power to manifest tranquillity and strength at the same time. It heals not only the body but also the spirit. On International Yoga Day let us pledge to make this age-old practice an integral part of our lives,” he tweeted.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted people on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this national tradition an international event.

“Yoga is an invaluable part of our rich ancient Indian heritage. Yoga is now popular and is being practiced and promoted all over the world for its immense health benefits,” she said in her message.

“Regular practice of Yoga helps in perfect union of body and mind and contributes positively to the physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing of the practitioners,” she added.

The governor said that the current Covid-19 pandemic situation has once again highlighted the need for better immunity. She stressed the importance of regular practice of Yoga to achieve better immunity levels and prevent infections.

Earlier, addressing a programme through a video conference, she gave a call to the people to go back to their roots and rediscover the holistic lifestyle in order to be in the best of their health.

She said that it was high time that we rediscover our rich heritage, culture and food habits to be in sync with nature and protect ourselves and our planet.

The interactive session was organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the Isha Foundation on the topic “Vision for holistic lifestyle and natural consumption for future of India and planet”.

She lauded the unrelenting efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to which the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day. “The 21st June is the longest day of the year and it symbolizes that Yoga helps to have the longest life,” she said.

Responding to the appeal by the Prime Minister, people practised Yoga asanas at home in view of COVOID-19 precautions.

Telangana’s Finance Minister Harish Rao tweeted his pictures of doing Yoga. Greeting the people on the occasion, he called for making Yoga an integral part of life.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter and former MP K. Kavitha also tweeted about Yoga.

“Yoga not only adds more years to our lives but it gives more life to our years. I believe in Yoga, especially breathing techniques have helped me personally,” she wrote.

–IANS

ms/pgh