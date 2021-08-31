Andhra Pradesh’s Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Tuesday said the second phase of online admissions will commence from Wednesday.

“The second phase of online admissions is scheduled from September 1 (Monday) to September 7 (Saturday) 5 p.m.,” BIE Secretary V. Ramakrishna said.

He said students dissatisfied with their seat allocation with the first phase of admission are also welcome to apply in the second phase.

The online application fee is Rs 100 for general and OBC students and Rs 50 for SC, ST and physically handicapped reserved categories.

The details of the registration process and subsequent procedure are available on the website of BIE (https://bie.ap.gov.in)

To make things easy for the students, the board has provided helpline centres at the district and college levels.

Students and parents can also clarify issues relating to admission on the round-the-clock toll free number 1800 274 9868.

Meanwhile, the extended deadline for the first phase admissions has lapsed and the seat allocation will begin shortly.

Aiming at wiping out decades-long widespread abuse and indiscriminate commercialisation of intermediate education in the state, the board introduced only online admissions from this academic year.

–IANS

