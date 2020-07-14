Andhra to give Rs 15,000 for last rites of Covid victims

Amaravati, July 14 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced financial aid of Rs 15,000 each for the last rites of those who die of Covid-19.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to implement the scheme immediately.

The announcement came amid growing number of Covid-19 fatalities in the state.

As many as 99 deaths and 5,784 positive cases were reported during last three days.

At a review meeting held at his official residence, the Chief Minister discussed further measures to be taken to contain the disease and directed state health officials to come up with a plan of action with regards to Covid service centres in the state.

On the quality of the services to the people in different districts, he asked the officials to mainly focus on quality in Covid care centres, hospitals and quarantine centres.

He also directed them to ensure quality meals and sanitation in the respective Covid centre.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to come up with a feedback number at Covid centres to receive suggestions.

He also asked them to make Covid examination centres permanent.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the special buses, which will be used in the containment areas for further testing.

The Chief Minister said clear instructions should be given to hospitals treating Covid patients.

“No patient should be denied medical treatment. If the hospital authority refuses to do so, he will be dealt with severely and the hospital permissions will be revoked,” he said.

–IANS

ms/vd