The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, on Tuesday took several key decisions, including imposition of partial curfew in the state, with effect from Wednesday, to tackle the Covid spread.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Information & Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that the cabinet discussed the pandemic situation in the state, supply of oxygen, medicines, and the vaccination drive.

Following the unabated rise in Covid cases, the cabinet approved imposition of partial curfew by limiting the working hours from 6 a.m. to 12 noon.

The minister said that the Chief Minister will be writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about concerns over the vaccination programme, stating that only a limited number of vaccines are available in the state and the need to arrange more doses.

The cabinet also decided to take special measures to address the oxygen issue in the state, by importing it from Karnataka, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.

–IANS

pvn/vd