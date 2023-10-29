INDIA

Andhra train accident: Rly Minister announces assistance of Rs 10L to kin of deceased

NewsWire
0
0

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who died in the collision between two trains in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

In a post on ‘X’, Vaishnaw said: “All injured shifted to hospitals. Ex-gratia compensation disbursement started — Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2 lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.”

Three coaches of Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train derailed after Palasa Express collided with it near the Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa block.

The Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha, while the Palasa Express was heading to Vizianagaram from Palasa in Srikakulam district.

20231029153746

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc
Tel: 416-900-6669
 

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Police arrests eight juvenile for murdering 20-year-old

    Atif Aslam says, 2023 is extremely special with arrival of his...

    Congress upbeat in Hubbali as Sonia to campaign for Shettar, others

    ‘Husband’ Amitabh Bachchan shares glimpse from ad shoot with ‘wife’ Jaya