INDIA

Andhra urges Centre to extend SC status to those converting to Christianity

NewsWire
0
0

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday passed two resolutions, one urging the Centre to include the Boya/Valmiki community in the list of the Scheduled Tribes, and second to extend Scheduled Caste status to members of the community who converted to Christianity.

Earlier, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy assured the Assembly that the inclusion of the Boya/Valmiki community in the list of the Scheduled Tribes would not affect the STs living in the agency areas in the state.

He sought to allay the fears that the inclusion of the Boya/Valmiki community people living in the Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Chittoor districts into the ST list will reduce the quota of the STs of the agency areas in government jobs or educational institutions as zoning system is in force as per the six-point formula.

The inclusion may have only negligible impact on the Group 1 jobs which come under the non-zoning category. It becomes negligible as only 386 Group 1 jobs were notified in the last 10 years and the 6 per cent reservation only amounts to a meager 21 or 22 posts, he said, adding it only means negligible.

The one-man Commission, headed by Samuel Anand Kumar, studied the social and economic conditions of the Boyas in the four districts and the ST Commission, also agreed with this assessment, said the Chief Minister.

Government jobs in the zoning system and districts constitute 99 per of the total jobs and the STs of the agency areas would suffer no loss because of the possible inclusion, he asserted, asking them not to believe the false propaganda being carried out in a section of the media on this.

He said the resolution was introduced in the House requesting the Centre to include the Boya/Valmiki community in the list of the Scheduled Tribes as per the promise given to the community during his Padayatra.

On another resolution that sought approval of the House to request the Centre to extend Scheduled Caste status to members of the Scheduled Caste community who converted to Christianity, the Chief Minister said that the economic and social status of the people doesn’t change automatically just because they convert to another religion.

20230324-200002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tisca Chopra talks about ‘experiencing certain energies’

    2.37 lakh people perform Amarnath Yatra in 23 days

    Is your dog a cardiac patient?

    Norwegian Ambassador to India calls ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ ‘incorrectly depicted’