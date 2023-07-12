INDIA

Andhra woman police officer slaps Jana Sena worker

A female police officer triggered a row by slapping a worker of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikalahasti town on Wednesday.

Circle Inspector (CI) Anju Yadav publicly slapped the JPS worker when the supporters of the opposition party were staging a protest in Srikalahasti town of Tirupati district.

The video of the woman police officer slapping the worker of actor Paan Kalyan’s party went viral on social media.

The CI was seen slapping the man with both her hands.

The incident occurred when police tried to prevent the JSP workers from burning an effigy of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the protest against his remarks about their leader Pawan Kalyan.

A heated argument ensued between policemen and the protesters.

A scuffle also broke out between the two sides.

Police arrested some protesters.

The JSP leaders have condemned the behaviour of the police official. They alleged that she acted like a worker of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

