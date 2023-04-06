Police in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district have arrested a youth who hacked a woman to death mistaking her for his snapchat friend.

Kota Harikrishna of Nellore district hacked a woman to death with a knife in Amalapuram town of Konaseema district on April 4. The 25-year-old had come to the town with a plan to kill a woman who had rejected his proposal for a relationship.

Manne Sridevi (35) was working as a maid in the house of the woman who Harikrishna had intended to kill.

A police officer said Harikrishna and Nagadurga came to know each other on snapchat five months ago. They had become friends and were frequently talking and chatting over the phone.

The youth started pestering Nagadurga for a relationship. The woman, who was already married, rejected his proposal and stopped chatting with him. Angered over this, Harikrishna arrived in Amalapuram town to kill her.

As the woman had shared her residential address with him during the chatting, he reached there in an inebriated condition. He saw Nagadurga’s mother Venkataramna whose picture she had shared with him and another woman standing next to her on the terrace. Mistaking her for Nagadurga, he attacked her with the knife on her neck. As Venkataramna started screaming and was getting down from the terrace, he attacked her with the knife from behind. While Sridevi died on the spot, Venkataramna was injured and later admitted to a hospital.

Hearing the cries of women, neighbours caught hold of Harikrishna and thrashed him. They later handed him over to police.

