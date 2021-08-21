The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has issued orders to suspend GV Srikumar, son of former Amalapuram Lok Sabha member GV Harsha Kumar.

The move came on Friday after Srikumar had recently protested Twitter’s blocking of Rahul Gandhi’s account.

Srikumar had fried a quail bird, and mailed it to the Twitter office in Mumbai.

Apart from uploading images of the protest on social media platforms, Srikumar had also informed the party.

However, apparently unhappy over his actions, the party has taken action against him.

The suspension order issued by APCC disciplinary committee chairman L. Eswara Rao, stated that Srikumar primary membership has been suspended with immediate effect, as per the special directives of AICC communication department.

The order notes that Sriraj’s actions have tarnished the Congress party’s image.

Sriraj has not commented on the developments.

Twitter has in the meanwhile reactivated the accounts of Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

