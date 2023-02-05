Youth from Andhra Pradesh are migrating to various parts of the country in search of employment opportunities as there are no jobs in the state, TDP national General Secretary Nara Lokesh said on Sunday.

As part of his ongoing padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’, Lokesh, the son of TDP chief and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, had a meeting with the local youth at Kanipakam in Puthalapattu Assembly segment in Chittoor district.

The youth informed Lokesh that they are migrating to other states in search of some employment and wanted him to initiate immediate steps for establishing companies in the state soon after coming back to power, thus saving the lives of the youth. “The state government should not threaten the companies and only then the investors will set up their units in the state,” a youth said.

The youth from Rayalaseema lost employment opportunities as the Amara Raja Batteries shifted its unit to Telangana. They told the TDP leader that they pursued their studies by raising loans and now there is no employment.

Lokesh assured the youth that all the companies that shifted their units from the state will be invited back once the TDP is again into the government and the youth will be provided employment opportunities.

Responding to the complaint that the RTC fares are revised following which there is a lot of financial burden on them, Lokesh promised to withdraw once the TDP is back in the government.

The TDP national General Secretary also demanded that the age limit be extended for government jobs since the employment notifications are issued very late.

“Why is the job calendar not released on January 1 as promised,” Lokesh asked and said that over 2.30 lakh posts have been lying vacant for the past four years.

“Chief Minister Mr Jagan (Mohan Reddy) who had said that he would make Delhi tremble if the voters from the State give him 25 MPs, is now getting shivers on seeing Delhi,” Lokesh said in a sarcastic manner.

