Andhra’s Covid tally crosses 5 lakh but recoveries exceed new cases

Amaravati, Sep 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Monday registered 8,368 new coronavirus cases, taking the state tally past the 5 lakh mark to 5.06 lakh, even as 10,055 more patients recovered.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases, at 1,312, followed by West Godavari district (950), Nellore (949), Chittoor (875) and Guntur (765).

East Godavari also has the highest number of cases, at 68,280.

Meanwhile, 70 more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state toll to 4,487.

With the new recoveries, the total of cured has gone up to 4.04 lakh, while the state has 97,932 active cases.

–IANS

sth/vd