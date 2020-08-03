Andhra’s daily count dips for third day, tally 1,66,586

Amaravati, Aug 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported 7,822 new Covid-19 cases and 63 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Monday, state health officials said.

With the latest update, the overall Covid tally in the stood at 1,66,586. A relatively lower number of 45,516 tests, including 18,088 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the latest update cycle reported on Monday.

On Monday, two districts reported fresh cases in four digits, while the remaining 11 districts reported three-digit Covid numbers. East Godavari topped the list with 1,113 new cases, followed by Visakhapatnam with 1,049 cases. Krishna and Chittoor districts reported the lowest tally of 240 cases each.

The state has been reporting relatively lower number of Covid cases and deaths over the past three days. Last Friday, the state had reported an all-time high of 10,376 cases, while the tally on Thursday and Wednesday stood at 10,167 and 10,093, respectively.

Monday also witnessed a substantial dip in the death count with 63 persons succumbing to the dreaded virus, taking the state’s death toll to 1,537.

A total of 5,786 persons were discharged from different hospitals and Covid treatment centres on Monday. As on date, there are 76,377 active cases in the state, while 88,672 persons have been declared as cured and discharged.

–IANS

