Telugu students excelled in the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Civil Services examination 2021, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh’s Yashwant Kumar Reddy secured the 15th rank while P. Sahithya bagged the 24th rank.

Other top rankers are Sruthi Rajyalakshmi (25th), Mourya Bharadwaj (28), Ravi Kumar (38), K. Kiranmayi (56), Tirumani Sri Pooja (62), G. Sudhir Kumar Reddy (69), M. Amit Narayan (70), L. Ambica Jain (128), K. Manoj Kumar (157), and Mohammed Abdul Rawoof Shaik (309).

Bharadwaj from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district succeeded in the fifth attempt. His father is a headmaster at a school while his mother works as a pharmacist in the Health Department.

An alumnus of National Institute of Technology, Warangal in Telangana, Bharadwaj worked in different multinational companies in Hyderabad and Bangalore. “I wanted to serve people in rural areas and with that inspiration appeared in Civil Services,” he said.

From Telangana, Bokka Chaitanya Reddy bagged 161st rank. Other top rankers are A. Sasya Reddy (214), S. Kamleshwar Rao (297), N. Balakrishna (420), and Uppaluri Chaitanya (470).

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Yashwant Kumar Reddy, the top ranker from the state and also others from Telugu states who cracked the exam.

20220530-220006