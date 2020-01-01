Andrea Bocelli drops first single from new album ‘Believe’

World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli dropped the first single from his new album, Believe – a stirring rendition of the beloved anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ today. It is the opening song from his forthcoming record, which is due on November 13th. The album celebrates the power of music to soothe the soul.

‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was originally written for the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel, which premiered in 1945. It continues to be a huge hit 75 years on, with its rousing melody and its message of hope and comfort. Bocelli brings his unique vocals to this familiar favorite.

The new single is a taste of what’s to come on Bocelli’s upcoming studio album, Believe, which is a collection of uplifting songs that have inspired and sustained him over the years. The record features duets with Grammy Award winning artists Alison Krauss and Cecilia Bartoli – two singers whose distinctive voices are renowned around the world – as well as a previously unreleased track from the late, great Italian composer Ennio Morricone, a long-time collaborator of Bocelli’s.

“The concept behind Believe is based on three words: faith, hope and charity,” says Bocelli. “These are the three theological virtues of Christianity, yet – quite independently of any religious belief – they are also the three extraordinary keys to giving meaning and completeness to the lives of every one of us.”

Earlier this year, Bocelli united millions around the world with his record-breaking ‘Music for Hope’ performance from the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan. As one of the biggest musical live stream performances of all-time and with over 2.8 million peak concurrent viewers, it achieved the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream in YouTube history. The video received more than 28 million views from across the globe in its first 24 hours.