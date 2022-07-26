Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath announced today that she will be running for Hamilton’s top job. She has given up her provincial seat, Hamilton Centre, which she held since 2004 to run in the mayoral race.

“I’m hoping for everybody’s support,” Horwath told reporters Tuesday morning.” I’m not going to say much more other than I’m extremely exicted… and looking forward to the next couple of weeks and months as we talk about the opportunities that this city (Hamilton) can realize in the next little while.”

The municipal election is scheduled for October 24.

Current Mayor Fred Eisenberger said that he would not be running for re-election after serving in the position since December 2014.

He had also previously stated that he supported Horwath.

Other candidates contesting the position include former mayor and Liberal MP Robery Bratina, former mayoral candidate and taxi union head Ejaz Butt, and former Hamilton Chamber of Commerce CEO Keanin Loomis.



Following the NDP’s loss in the provincial election, Horwath stepped down from the leadership post that she had held for 13 years. But Horwath is not new to municipal politics, having begun her career in public service as a Hamilton city councillor in 1997 before entering provincial politics in 2004.