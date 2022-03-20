ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Director Nanjil’s upcoming Tamil thriller film ‘Kaa – The Forest’, featuring Andrea Jeremiah and Salim Ghouse in the lead, is likely to hit screens in April.

The film, which has been produced by John Max under the banner of Shalom Studios, has Andrea playing a wildlife photographer and Salim Ghouse, a wildlife warden.

Edited by Elisa, the film has music by Sundar C. Babu and cinematography by Arivazhagan.

Apart from Andrea and Salim Ghouse, the film will also feature Marimuthu, Kamalesh, Akshitha, Naveen, Moonar Subramanian and Arjun Singh among others.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Shalom Studios, which is also producing its seventh film, ‘Sambavam’, is looking to release ‘Kaa’ in theatres in April.

Meanwhile, sources say that work on ‘Sambavam’, which features actors Srikanth and Dinesh Master in the lead, is on in full swing.

