Andrew Garfield was recently asked at the Oscars 2022, if there was any progress on the third instalment of the ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ movie and the star was quick to say that no matter what he says no one is going to believe him.

He is not wrong in thinking so. All through the production and promotions leading up to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, there was a lot of speculation and reported leaks which hinted at Andrew Garfield being a part of the movie. The actor, however, convincingly kept denying his involvement to the point that when the movie released several fans were in disbelief, because they believed Garfield when he told emphatically that he was not in the Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

For the rare few who haven’t watched the movie, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ had surprise cameos by both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield who reprised their roles as ‘Spider-Men’ and helped Tom Holland defeat the super-villains from the multiverse.

The movie gave Spider-Man fans a heavy dose of nostalgia as they got to relive the joy of watching all the Spider-Men as well as the super villains from the old franchises back in play. To call it epic, would be an understatement.

The massive success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, prompted Marvel to discuss the possibility of a fourth part with Tom Holland but it also evoked the thought of a possible third for Andrew Garfield’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’. He was the crawler superhero for Sony Studios, but unlike Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, Garfield only got to do 2 instalments of his Spider-Man series.

The buzz around Garfield third Spider-Man movie was ignited by Marvel when they announced the release date of the Blu-ray and 4K UHD version of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on Twitter. Marvel captioned their post, “We know, we know: Amazing,” The word Amazing along tingled the Spidey sense of fans but Marvel teased them further by adding a clip which was a mashup of Andrew Garfield’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and his cameo in ‘No Way Home’.

When Garfield was asked at the Oscars about an update, he said, “No update from me. No one’s going to believe anything I say ever again.”