SCI-TECHWORLD

Android 14 may change phone’s share menu

NewsWire
0
0

Google’s upcoming system software update, Android 14, will reportedly change Android devices’ share sheet.

The company has long been working on enhancing the share sheet, but since it can only be updated with a new Android version, progress is slow, reports Android Police.

Esper’s Mishaal Rahman spotted that the tech giant developed an experimental, hidden copy of the share sheet that resides within Android 13.

It was identical to the existing share sheet in terms of appearance and functionality, however, unlike it, it was a mainline module.

As a result, it could be updated using Play Services, such as the Bluetooth stack or networking components, because it is separate from Android itself, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a new feature for Android 14 that would allow Android devices to stay connected to the internet even after they get very old.

It would allow devices to update their root certificates, or digital certificates that belong to the issuing authority, on the fly, as root certificates on Android devices can currently only be updated via system updates.

20230107-115005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korea to boost regulations to rein in market power abuses by...

    NASA-Boeing to launch Starliner to space station in May 2022

    Covid-hit Foxconn’s biggest iPhone plant reaches 90% production

    Global VC firm Accel announces $4 bn late-stage fund