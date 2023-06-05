SCI-TECHWORLD

Android 14 may include advanced memory protection feature

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google’s upcoming system software update ‘Android 14’ will reportedly include an advanced memory protection feature.

The information was shared by Esper’s Mishaal Rahman on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

He tweeted: “I discovered a hidden ‘advanced memory protection beta’ feature in Android 14.”

Earlier, it was rumoured that the tech giant was working on new settings for its upcoming system software update, which will allow users to set all regional preferences, removing the need to hop into every application’s settings menu.

Also, it was reported that Android 14 will start blocking the installation of applications that target outdated versions of Android to help reduce the potential for malware.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the company had released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, privacy, performance, and user customisation to both developers and early adopters.

20230605-161202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK watchdog fines Meta $2 mn over Giphy acquisition

    Amagi raises over $100 mn from General Atlantic, now valued at...

    New Amazon shopping cart lets users scan & pay to skip...

    India saw 6% decline in hiring in Oct amid funding winter:...