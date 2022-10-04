INDIASCI-TECH

Android app for Dynamic Island-like features surpasses 1 mn downloads

NewsWire
0
0

Over a million people have downloaded an Android app — DynamicSpot — that provides iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island-like features for Android users.

According to app developer Jawomo, DynamicSpot gives users a Dynamic Island mini multitasking feature, making it easier to access recent notifications or phone status changes.

“As DynamicSpot uses Android’s notification system, it is compatible with almost all apps, like messaging notification, timer apps and even music apps!” the company has mentioned on Google Play.

The app can be used in conjunction with almost any Android app, including messaging, music, and timer apps.

Users can also customise the app by changing interaction settings and selecting when to show or hide the DynamicSpot popup.

Meanwhile, the Dynamic Island feature on 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max features a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real-time to show important alerts, notifications and activities.

Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of Dynamic Island.

20221004-094804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    66% rise in built-up areas in Mumbai in 3 decades leading...

    Kerala CM, Opposition leader lock horns over bomb blasts in Kannur

    President Ram Nath Kovind completes four years in office

    Andhra officials worried as new strain suspected behind Covid spike