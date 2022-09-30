SCI-TECHWORLD

Android apps now have new voices for Google’s text-to-speech engine

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google has announced it is upgrading its text-to-speech (TTS) by Google speech engine by providing clearer, more natural voices.

The company said that all 421 voices in 67 languages have been upgraded with a new voice model and synthesizer.

“If you already use TTS and the Speech Services by Google engine, there is nothing to do — everything will happen behind the scenes as your users will have automatically downloaded the latest update. We have seen a significant side by side quality increase with this change, particularly in respect to clarity and naturalness,” the platform said in its developers page.

“With this upgrade we will also be changing the default voice in en-US to one that is built using fresher speaker data, which alongside our new stack, results in a drastic improvement. If your users have not selected a system voice, and you rely on system defaults, they will hear a slightly different speaker,” it added.

This update will be rolling out to all 64 bit Android devices via the Google Play Store over the next few weeks as a part of the Speech Services by Google apk.

20220930-150803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid-19 creates hearing, balance disorders, worsens tinnitus: Study

    30-fold increase in DDoS cyber attacks in India in festive season

    Hyundai Motor chief visits US amid new EV tax break law

    Samsung’s upcoming foldables may power ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus’ chipset