Android Q’s final beta released ahead of official launch

San Francisco, Aug 8 (IANS) As the launch day for Android Operating System’s (OS) next iteration approaches, the tech giant has just rolled out the sixth and final beta version of Android Q.

“We’ve made further refinements to Gesture Navigation in Beta 6 based on user feedback. First, to ensure reliable and consistent operation, there’s a 200dp vertical app exclusion limit for the Back gesture. Second, we’ve added a sensitivity preference setting for the Back gesture,” The Verge on Wednesday quoted the company as saying.

Many new features, such as the dark mode and gestural navigation, were announced at Google’s I/O 2019 Conference, with these upcoming updates focussed on polish before the consumer launch.

Fully gestural navigation is a major feature of Android Q OS.

When the OS’ beta 5 version was launched, it was announced that gesture navigation would not work with third-party home apps at launch.

Across the Android ecosystem, there are currently a million gesture systems out there thanks to OEM skins, but Google announced at I/O that it will standardize Android navigation around Google’s Android Q implementation, according to the Arstechnica.

–IANS

ksc/mag/