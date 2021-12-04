HomeSCI-TECHAndroid TV app installation via smartphone rolls out to more users
SCI-TECH

Android TV app installation via smartphone rolls out to more users

By CanIndia New Wire Service
0
11

Google has started rolling out functionality that enables users to install apps on their Android-enabled smart TVs through their phones.

Now, users can finally install an app on their Android TV devices from the Play Store on their smartphone. The option appears only for the applications that are available on Android TV, reports GizmoChina.

With the new function, Google is trying to fix the hassle of browsing apps on the Play Store on a smart TV.

The only requirement is that the same Google account should be logged into both the smartphone and the Android TV device.

The feature added a drop-down menu to the Install button on the Google Play Store, which shows a list of smart devices registered to an account.

One can tap on the checkbox next to the Android TV and tap on the Install button to get the app on an Android TV.

The new feature was earlier available to a limited number of users; who have installed the latest version of the Play Store. Now it is available for more users worldwide.

20211204-085216

Previous articleOmicron will impact int’l tourist footfalls to Goa: Minister
Next articleStorming of Wembley Stadium during Euro final described as ‘England’s day of shame’
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.