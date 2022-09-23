SCI-TECHWORLD

Android users can now enjoy Dynamic Island-like features

NewsWire
0
0

After Apple introduced the Dynamic Island feature on iPhone Pro models, app developer Jawomo launched “DynamicSpot” for Android users, which gives users their version of the new iPhone feature.

The app can be used in conjunction with almost any Android app, including messaging, music and timer apps.

Users can also customise the app by changing interaction settings and selecting when to show or hide the DynamicSpot popup, reports CNET.

“DynamicSpot gives you (a) Dynamic Island mini multitasking feature, making it easier to access recent notifications or phone status changes,” Jawomo was quoted as saying.

“Just tap on the little black popup to open the displayed app, long-press the popup to expand it and view more details.”

According to the report, users can download the basic DynamicSpot app for free from the Google Play StoreMeanwhile, the Dynamic Island feature on 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max features a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real-time to show important alerts, notifications and activities.

Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of Dynamic Island.

20220923-152205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google to block outdated apps on Play Store from Nov 1

    Chinese tech firms pledge to ban NFTs, cryptocurrency marketplaces

    Global smartphone shipments down 9% in Q2: Canalys report

    Italian watchdog probing Google over data portability abuse