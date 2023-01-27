SCI-TECHWORLD

Android users can now lock incognito session on Chrome

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google has announced that users can now lock their incognito session when they leave Chrome on Android.

“You can require biometric authentication when you resume an Incognito session that was interrupted,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Thursday.

Earlier, this feature was available on iOS devices, but now it is rolling out to Android users.

Users can access this feature by navigating to Chrome Settings > Privacy & Security > Turn ON “Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome.”

The tech giant also mentioned that “Safety Check” will now alert users if it detects compromised passwords or harmful extensions.

Moreover, it will also remind users when there are updates to install and stay protected with the most up-to-date proactive protections.

“To deepen our commitment to your online safety, we’re expanding Safety Check by rolling out more personalised recommendations and reminders about what you have previously shared with websites and find those controls in one place to revoke permissions and protect your privacy,” the company said.

20230127-144802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global PC shipments see largest decline since Q2 2013

    Delhi HC fines woman seeking to implead Elon Musk over her...

    India’s robot vacuum cleaner market shipments grow 24% in 2022 1st...

    New technique predicts astronauts’ space radiation risk