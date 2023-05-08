SCI-TECHWORLD

Android’s Nearby Share now available globally for Windows

NewsWire
0
0

After its initial release earlier this year, Google has now made Android’s Nearby Share feature available for Windows PCs to nearly all countries worldwide, signalling a significant expansion in its accessibility.

“We are very excited to announce that Nearby Share for Windows is now available worldwide, so even more of your devices can work better together,” Google said in a blogpost.

Through Nearby Share, Android users can share files wirelessly with their PCs, whether they are desktops or laptops, and through Android’s native menus.

Google initially limited the feature to only a few countries, with a primary focus on the US.

Now, according to Google’s support page, Nearby Share Beta for Windows PCs is available in the US and most countries globally, however, support is currently not available for Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

Users can easily set Nearby Share Beta for Windows by just downloading and installing the app on their PCs.

Users then be able to send files to nearby Android devices or send files to their PC based on their device visibility preferences.

Meanwhile, Google has rolled out new Material You design for its Nearby Share app on Android phones and tablets.

The Material You revamp brings visual changes to the main UI users interact with on the Nearby Share app.

20230508-163010

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Elon Musk reportedly orders massive layoffs at Twitter before Nov 1

    Galaxy S22 Exynos variants may launch in few regions

    Gallbladder, biliary tract cancer cases up 76% in 3 decades

    Users to soon easily remove Chrome’s autofill history on desktop