Filmmaker Andy Fickman of ‘Race to Witch Mountain’ and ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop’ is set to direct as well as produce a “fish-out-of-water” movie called, ‘My Dad’s A Famous Movie Star’.

The plot details about the movie are still under wraps but it is believed to be along the lines of ‘Billy Elliot’, ‘About a Boy’ and ‘Waking Ned Devine’.

Fickman reportedly also wrote the script for this movie along with his wife Kristen Gura Fickman.

Producers attached to this project include Brandon Evans, Steve Waterman, Jeff Kranzdorf, Betsy Sullenger for Oops Doughnuts.

Casting for the project is being handled by Elaine Grainger who has previously worked on ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’. The casting for the movie is underway presently and the movie is slated to kick off production coming fall in the scenic locations of Ireland.

Speaking about the movie, Fickman said, “When I first got involved with the script for “My Dad’s A Famous Movie Star,” my mind was bursting with images of one of the most magical places on Earth – Ireland – a place that also holds a deep, personal connection for my family and me – a place I’ve dreamed of filming.”

He further added, “As a director, this film not only offers everything I search for creatively, but also embodies the full spectrum of human emotions – heart, laughter, sorrow, and the hope for a better tomorrow – all of which the audience will experience vividly from our wide range of fresh, unforgettable characters. I simply can’t wait for the world to discover our story.”

Andy Fickman recently produced and directed the romance drama, ‘One True Loves’ with Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo and Luke Bracey. He also directed the ‘Heathers The Musical’ movie which was based on 1988 dark comic starring Christian Slater and Winona Ryder.

Fickman’s other work credits include, ‘Playing with Fire’, ‘Parental Guidance’, ‘The Game Plan’, ‘She’s the Man’, ‘Race to Witch Mountain’, ‘Kevin Can Wait’, ‘Liv & Maddie’ and ‘The Crew’.

