Andy Murray picks up season’s first win at Kooyong Classic

The three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray registered his first win of the 2023 season at Kooyong Classic, beating Zhang Zhizen 2-6, 6-3 (10-2) in a tiebreaker here on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old was trailing by a set against Zhang but bounced back to level up the match before sailing through the tiebreaker. The Briton is named in the main draw of the Australian Open, starting on January 16.

Murray, ranked 49 in the world, had hip surgery in 2018 and has been troubled by injuries since then.

“I’ve been healthy the last seven months. I’m not awakening with aches and pains like in the last few years,” BBC quoted Murray.

“As long as the body holds up well and I’m training properly and performing to a level I’m enjoying, then I will keep going. But I don’t have a timeframe (for retirement)”

20230111-151601

