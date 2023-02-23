New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANSlife) Christie’s New York showcases ADAM: Works from the Collection of Adam Lindemann, a first of its kind evening sale of epic proportion with a portion of proceeds earmarked to support the Michael C. Rockefeller Wing for art of the peoples of sub-Saharan Africa, the Pacific Islands, and North, Central, and South America at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Comprising forty works, the sale offers a curated selection of the finest in Contemporary Art and Modernist design from the 20th and 21st centuries, as well as a motorcycle, Oceanic Art and NFTs. Among the many highlights are artworks by established icons including Jeff Koons, Etel Adnan, and Takashi Murakami as well as subversive creators who have pushed the boundaries of art from Jim Nutt and Miyoko Ito to Beeple + Madonna. The sale also features examples by the finest names in 20th century design such as Jean Royère and Charlotte Perriand. In total, the auction is expected to realize in excess of $22,000,000. Radical in every way, ADAM: Works from the Collection of Adam Lindemann will be an Evening Sale, inaugurating the Spring Season in New York City.

Among the leading highlights is an exemplary work by Andy Warhol, Little Electric Chair, 1964 (estimate: $4,000,000-6,000,000). The painting is based off a press photograph from 1953, depicting the empty death chamber in Sing Sing prison. It is the defining image of the celebrated Death and Disaster series and stands among the artist’s most striking and powerful works.

Alex Rotter, Christie’s Chairman, 20th and 21st Century Art, remarks, “Adam Lindemann is an artworld maverick. He is a true innovator with a deep understanding of the cultural zeitgeist. He collects with passion and purpose-in a way, his collection is a point of genesis for leading artists of this generation. Again and again we have seen Adam Lindemann defy limitations, redefining artists’ markets. This Spring, Christie’s is thrilled to give the world ADAM: Works from the Collection of Adam Lindemann, a rare opportunity for astute collectors to buy the absolute finest pieces of contemporary art and design.”

Adam Lindemann has demonstrated an unmatched brilliance in his collecting sensibility. He is a cultural innovator with a unique understanding of the zeitgeist. Adam Lindemann was an early-on champion of the most recognized and celebrated contemporary artists of today-including Jeff Koons, Richard Prince, Damien Hirst, and Urs Fischer, all of whom are represented in the sale. The auction is a reflection of his forward-thinking mentality, juxtaposing cutting-edge artworks with design pieces, each imbued with a singular sophistication.

