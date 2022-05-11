Christie’s Auction House in New York had a big night on Monday, May 9, 2022. During the auction event held that night, artist Andy Warhol’s painting, titled, ‘Shot Sage Blue Marilyn’ sold for a whopping $195 million.

The sale of this iconic Marilyn Monroe portrait has now become the most expensive artwork of an American artist ever sold through an auction.

The portrait is a “1964 silkscreen image”, which depicts Marilyn in close up with bright yellow hair, vibrant red lips and standout blue eyeshadow. The background of the artwork is rich blue.

The sale happened at Christie’s Auction house and according to them, this artwork is the most expensive 20th century item to be auctioned ever.

The sale of Warhol’s painting has broken the record of another modern artist Jean-Michel Basquiat whose ‘Untitled’, a painting he made in 1982 of a skull-like face, had sold for $110.5 million at an auction in Sotheby in the year 2017.

Christie’s posted the video of the sale on their official Instagram handle and captioned it, “Auction record for most expensive 20th Century work ever sold Andy Warhol’s ‘Shot Sage Marilyn’ achieved $195 million in The Collection of Thomas and Doris Ammann Evening Sale this evening.”

Here is the post:

Christie’s said that an unnamed buyer bought the artwork on Monday night. When this auction was announced a couple of months earlier, it was estimated that this piece would go for as much as $200 million.

Alex Rotter, Chairman of Christie’s 20th and 21st century art department said, “It’s an amazing price. Let it sink in, it’s quite something.”

Guillaume Cerutti, CEO of Christie’s said, “This is where we wanted to be, clearly. It proves we are in a very resilient art market.”

The proceeds from this sale will go to the “Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation”, Zurich. They were the ones who put the painting up for sale. This foundation helps children around the world with educational and health care programmes.

Andy Warhol has painted more than one image of Marilyn. However, this particular piece has been most exhibited across museums the world over.