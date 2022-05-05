ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Anek’ trailer dropped! Movie asks – “What makes one Indian?”

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
0

The first trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Anek’ is here. The movie is all set for a theatrical release on May 27. The makers postponed the original release date of May 13, by a couple of weeks to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh starrer, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.

‘Anek’ has been dubbed as a political thriller and it has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. This is Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann’s second collaboration – their first being the critically acclaimed movie, ‘Article 15’.

‘Anek’s’ trailer showcases the fact that the movie’s focus is on North East India and the movie asks an important question – “What makes one Indian?”

The movie marks Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut into the action genre and in the movie, he plays the role of an agent called Joshua.

Joshua has been sent on a mission to the North East part of India and his mission is to neutralise the threats that have been posed by the separatists in that region.

In the trailer, Joshua (Ayushmann) states that one particular separatist group stand out and it is being led by a person named Johnson. To get more information about the group, Joshua approaches a woman who can infiltrate the group.

Watch the trailer here:

Ayushmann Khurrana had announced the wrap of the movie through an Instagram post and in that post, he described the movie as “full of surprises” and that it’s about “an untouched subject”.

Ayushmann has earlier, said in a statement, “Anek, is a project that’s extremely close to my heart and it’s a powerful film because it should invoke a sense of patriotism amongst audiences.” The actor said that the film will also ask the question, “What does it mean to be Indian?”

‘Anek’ also stars Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa, stars who regularly collaborate with director Anubhav Sinha in his movies.

Besides ‘Anek’, Ayushmann also has ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Action Hero’ in the works. His last release was the movie, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia banned from Eurovision Song Contest 2022

    With ‘The Godfather’ set for re-release, Coppola says only Oscars count

    Universal picks up Sting’s career catalogue; his asking price was $350m

    Mickey Singh’s new song ‘Sorry’ is out