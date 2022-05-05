The first trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Anek’ is here. The movie is all set for a theatrical release on May 27. The makers postponed the original release date of May 13, by a couple of weeks to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh starrer, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.

‘Anek’ has been dubbed as a political thriller and it has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. This is Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann’s second collaboration – their first being the critically acclaimed movie, ‘Article 15’.

‘Anek’s’ trailer showcases the fact that the movie’s focus is on North East India and the movie asks an important question – “What makes one Indian?”

The movie marks Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut into the action genre and in the movie, he plays the role of an agent called Joshua.

Joshua has been sent on a mission to the North East part of India and his mission is to neutralise the threats that have been posed by the separatists in that region.

In the trailer, Joshua (Ayushmann) states that one particular separatist group stand out and it is being led by a person named Johnson. To get more information about the group, Joshua approaches a woman who can infiltrate the group.

Watch the trailer here:

Ayushmann Khurrana had announced the wrap of the movie through an Instagram post and in that post, he described the movie as “full of surprises” and that it’s about “an untouched subject”.

Ayushmann has earlier, said in a statement, “Anek, is a project that’s extremely close to my heart and it’s a powerful film because it should invoke a sense of patriotism amongst audiences.” The actor said that the film will also ask the question, “What does it mean to be Indian?”

‘Anek’ also stars Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa, stars who regularly collaborate with director Anubhav Sinha in his movies.

Besides ‘Anek’, Ayushmann also has ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Action Hero’ in the works. His last release was the movie, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.