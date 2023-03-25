ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aneri Vajani of ‘Anupamaa’ fame looks forward to a working birthday

NewsWire
0
0

Television actress Aneri Vajani, who is known for her work in shows such as ‘Anupamaa’ and ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ among many others, will be having a working birthday this year and says that she will be hosting a lunch for her entire unit.

The actress, who will be turning 29 on Sunday, shared how her special day is going to look like. The actress said: “It’s going to be a working birthday for me and that in a way makes me happy as well. I enjoy working on my birthdays and so I don’t think I will be taking a break on my birthday.

“I will however hold a birthday lunch for all of my entire unit and that’s going to be fun. I feel it’s great that I’m busy and hustling as I love my work. Celebrations will always be there but work comes first.”

Further adding to her plans for her special day, Aneri says, “My parents and family friends will come on set to celebrate with me so it’s just going to be a sweet little birthday lunch.”

Aneri was recently seen in music videos such as ‘Baad Marne Ke’ and ‘Awaaz’.

20230325-144804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’: RJ Kajal gets evicted, top 5 contenders...

    When Neeharika Roy learned Sanskrit shloka for the first time

    Big B reminisces about his father and ancestral home

    Tara Reid to essay MI6 agent in British spy film ‘Cold...