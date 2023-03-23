ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aneri Vajani on her latest track: ‘Gham’ is all about love & relationships

NewsWire
0
0

‘Anupamaa’ actress Aneri Vajani talked about her latest song, ‘Gham’ and the kind of response she is receiving from the audience for the romantic track. It features Raj Barman opposite her.

Aneri made her acting debut with ‘Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar’ as Paakhi in 2012. Later, she was seen in ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Season 7’, and she receive a lot of appreciation for her portrayal of Saanjh Mathur Sharma in ‘Beyhadh’ opposite Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget from 2016 to 2017.

She was also roped in for playing Pranati Mishra Khurana in ‘Pavitra Bhagya’, and as Malvika Kapadia in ‘Anupamaa’.

She has also been roped in for yet another role in the MX Player series named ‘Baahgin’.

Replying to the response that she received from her fans, Aneri said: “It feels really nice to be appreciated and loved for all the efforts that go into every song. ‘Gham’ is definitely a great song and it speaks volumes about relationships. It was great working with the entire team and cast.”

20230323-190804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vidharth’s ‘Carbon’ gets clean ‘U’ certificate

    Sanjay Gupta to produce biopic on the life of controversial bar...

    Chitrangda begins shooting for her Indo-Italian film with Marco Leonardi

    Carnatic exponent PB Ponnammal passes away