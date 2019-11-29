Angad Bedi: Hope I’ve done justice to my role in ‘Inside Edge 2’

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi watched several hours of different sports shows and their bidding wars to prepare for “Inside Edge 2”. He hopes he has done justice to his role.

Angad plays ace cricketer Arvind Vashisth in the web series. A large part of the show is dedicated to Angad’s character leaving his team, and that’s why it was important for Angad to understand the world of T20 auction and the league games.

“All of these elements were beautifully written out in the script but I wanted to do my own research before walking into the show. I watched almost 20 hours of different sports and their bidding wars to understand what entrepreneurs are really looking at,” Angad said.

“Arvind is a bonafide star by himself and thus his shift of loyalties was a great element to explore for me. I hope I have been able to do justice to the written word. It’s true that I got the psyche right from these bidding wars. There’s a prototype and price attached, both of which are interconnected. I learnt these basic nuances to get the dynamics right,” he added.

Written and directed by Karan Anshuman, the first season of “Inside Edge” revolved around the Mumbai Mavericks team — a part of PPL (Powerplay T20 League), which is a fictional Indian Premier League kind of T20 cricket tournament.

The series also featured Sanjay Suri, Sayani Gupta and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The second season will air on December 6.

–IANS

sug/vnc