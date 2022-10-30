‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor Angad Bedi was in awe of badminton player P.V. Sindhu after his first meeting with her during an event. He got inspired by her career graph being a woman and also wished his kids to be like her.

Born to former India captain and ace leg spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, and having played cricket himself at the Under-19 level, Angad has a special interest in sports and he is a admirer of sports personalities. So, when he met P.V. Sindhu, he showered words of praise on her.

Angad said, “I have great admiration for P.V. Sindhu whom I met for the first time recently. She has a very pleasing personality and very sweet by nature. I come from a sporting background and she being a professional badminton player it was an engaging conversation of her training before the important matches as well discussing our fitness regimes.”

He added: “I tried to understand her psyche and mental stability being part of such a high energy sports. We discussed many things revolving around badminton over a meal.”

Angad believes that he himself is disciplined like a sportsperson.

“Discipline plays a very important role in my life. Coming as I do from a sports background, it comes to me organically. I also wanted to understand how Sindhu comes back from injuries, or from a poor performance, or how she keeps herself motivated throughout the year despite such a busy calendar.”

The actor, who was part of films such as ‘F.A.L.T.U’, ‘Pink’ and ‘Dear Zindagi’ hopes that his children also get into sports.

He said: “I would love for my son and daughter to take up any sport. I believe that life should be led in an extraordinary way, because you need to do some extraordinary things.”

Speaking from personal experience, he added: The sacrifices sports people make, staying away from their families, sometimes it can get lonely and still they try to keep themselves motivated and keep their spirit high all times and try to play the game in the true sportsman’s spirit.”

