Actor Angad Bedi says he would love to do a romantic film opposite veteran actress Neena Gupta. Angad’s latest release is ‘Lust Stories 2’, where he was paired opposite Mrunal Thakur in the ‘Made For Each Other’ segment, directed by R. Balki.

The segment also shows veteran actor Neena Gupta in an important role. Having spent a lot of time with Neena, Angad is totally impressed by the way the veteran actor takes to her roles.

Anagad said: “Neena Gupta is an amazing actor. She has this effortless way of playing her characters, which is a lesson for many actors. In ‘Lust Stories 2’, we have a different relationship, but someday I would love to romance her onscreen for any project.”

He added: “I am sure it won’t be your regular romantic story so I am looking forward to any such project. I have watched many of her older projects and I feel she is one of the very underrated actors we have in the industry who is slowly getting her due credit.”

Angad’s segment in the anthology shows Neena, who plays the role of a grandmother, suggests a young couple, played by Angad and Mrunal, to go on a ‘test drive’ for sexual compatibility.

2023070534146