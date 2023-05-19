ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Angad Bedi’s next is adaptation of Korean drama ‘Suspicious Partner’

Actor Angad Bedi, who is known for his work in ‘Pink’, ‘Soorma’, ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and others, will soon start working on his next project. The show is a legal drama titled ‘A Legal Affair’ and also stars Internet sensation Barkha Singh.

It’s the official Hindi adaptation of the hit Korean series ‘Suspicious Partner’, and has been shot extensively in Delhi and Mumbai.

Talking about the show, Angad said: “‘A Legal Affair’ is a legal drama based on a lawyer and his associate and the affair they have. It’s an intense romantic drama, a genre I haven’t dabbled in before. I did essay the role of a lawyer previously but that was a different space altogether which was based on a real life case.”

He further mentioned: “Also, this show is an official adaptation of the K-drama, Suspicious Partner, which is already such a successful show. It’s kind of tricky since the Korean version was already a hit, so people have high expectations and it’s up to the actors and makers what more they can bring to the show.”

Produced by Jio Studios, the show has been directed by Karan Darra and will release this year on the JioCinema app or My Jio app.

