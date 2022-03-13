Angad Hasija on his love for music videos, working in ‘Faqeer’

Popular actor Angad Hasija, who has been part of many music videos and television shows recently, has done a fresh music video titled ‘Faqeer’.

Speaking about the song he says: “This is produced by White Hills Production and directed by Robby Singh. They are one of the best production houses in Punjab and work with Diljit Dosanjh as well. When I got the offer, my first thought was I can’t miss this. Faqeer is a sad song that has been amazingly shot by the director. My experience was great.”

“It was my first video with Aliya Hamidi. After this song, one more project is going to come soon where I’m working with her. We had a lot of fun while shooting and we bonded really well. People are liking this song and the video is also being appreciated by many on social media as well. And I am loving that.”

Music videos have been trending for quite sometime now – why do you feel every actor is doing music videos?

“I don’t know about others but I love doing music videos. My good friend Sara Khan and I have paired a lot in music videos. I feel the USP of music videos is about the quality and how it is directed. And I have noticed If there is a touch of Punjab in that then it reaches a new level.”

Speaking about music’s role in his life Angad adds: “Music plays an important role in everyone’s life. When I listen to old songs I remember my childhood days, especially the moment when my mom and dad used to take me out in the car. Music helps you keep connected with time.”

