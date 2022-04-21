Shares of financial services company Angel One surged sharply to hit an all-time high on Thursday.

The shares of the company settled 18.2 per cent higher at Rs 1,920 on Thursday as it reported strong earnings during the quarter that ended in March.

Due to a rise in business growth, the profit after tax reportedly rose 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 94.6 per cent year-on-year at Rs 205 crore. Operating revenue rose 16 per cent on quarter and 77 per cent on year to Rs 410 crore.

Angel One, formerly known as Angel Broking, is an Indian stockbroker firm established in 1996.

20220421-160613