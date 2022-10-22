ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Angelina Jolie signed for Pablo Larrain’s biopic on Opera singer Maria Callas

Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, who is known for the 2021 film ‘Spencer’, is making a biopic on the life of America-born Greek soprano Maria Callas titled ‘Maria’, and is casting Academy Award winning actress Angelina Jolie.

The film, based on true accounts, will tell the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the world’s greatest opera singer, relieved and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris, reports Deadline.

The film has been written by Larrain’s ‘Spencer’ writer, Oscar nominee Steven Knight. According to Deadline, the filmmaker’s brother and creative partner Juan de Dios Larrain will produce for Fabula Pictures, alongside Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, and Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film production company.

“Having the chance to combine my two most deep and personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream,” said Larrain. “To do this with Angelina, a supremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift (sic)”.

“I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge,” added Jolie, quoted by Deadline. “Pablo Larrain is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.”

Jolie has most recently appeared in films including Marvel’s Eternals and the Warner Bros drama ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’. She’s currently in post-production on ‘Without Blood’ – her fifth feature as a director, and the first under her new three-year deal with Fremantle, announced back in March.

