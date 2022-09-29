ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Angelina Jolie talks about tense situation, demonstrations in Iran

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie wants the world to divert its attention to what’s happening in Iran currently.

The middle-eastern country is currently gripped by protests from women following the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini, reports ‘People’ magazine. Amini died on September 16 in Iran after being detained by the country’s Morality Police for allegedly wearing a Hijab too loosely.

‘People’ further states that demonstrations broke out following Amini’s death, and the ongoing unrest has seen women burning their Hijabs or cutting their hair in protest. The Academy Award winner shared several images taken in the streets of Iran to Instagram, raising awareness about the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

“Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran,” Jolie wrote in the caption of her post. “All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Mahsa Amini and all young Iranians like her.”

“Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats,” Jolie, 47, continued. “To the women of Iran, we see you #WomanLifeFreedom #MahsaAmini.”

In the post, Jolie also included a statement that briefly explained the conflict taking place in the country, “Protests in Iran are in their 12th consecutive night,” the slide read. “They started in response to the death of 22 year old Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody (sic).”

“Since the protests began, riot police have attacked protestors with brutal force, and more than 70 people have reportedly been killed,” it added.

20220929-182203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gillian Anderson bans her kids from watching her series ‘Sex Education’

    Emily Carey worried about filming intimate scenes with older stars for...

    Organisers nix Day N Vegas, Travis Scott’s first fest after Astroworld...

    Pedro Pascal says Baby Yoda has made him want kids