Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and son Maddox made it to Washington, D.C. for a state dinner at the White House, where President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

A source close to Jolie said: “Asia-America relations are important to Angelina’s family. She and the children have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years. Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul. Angelina has visited South Korea many times for her humanitarian and refugee advocacy over the past two decades, and as an artist. Angelina and Maddox are honoured to attend this State Dinner.”

Jolie wore a vintage Chanel jacket and a dress that was made for her many years ago, as well as her personal jewellry, the source said, reports people.com.

Other famous names in attendance at the dinner included Chip and Joanna Gaines and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Jolie last visited Seoul in 2019, when Maddox started at Yonsei University, and in 2018, when she met refugees on behalf of the UN Refugee Agency. The book she co-authored on youth rights with Amnesty International, Know Your Rights and Claim Them, was published in South Korea last year.

A White House press release last month stated the visit from the South Korean leader and his wife “celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific and around the world.”

“President Biden and President Yoon will highlight the importance and enduring strength of the ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance as well as the United States’ unwavering commitment to the ROK,” the press release continued.

“The Presidents will discuss our shared resolve to deepen and broaden our political, economic, security and people-to-people ties.”

As their official gift to the couple ahead of Wednesday’s state dinner, the Bidens presented a small, handcrafted table made out of mahogany wood and inlaid with historical White House wood. The table, made by an American furniture-maker, was inspired by traditional Korean soban tables, the White House said.

It included a brass plaque commemorating the state visit and was topped with a vase filled with handmade paper hibiscus and rose flowers by a Korean-American artist.

The White House noted that the hibiscus is the national flower of the Republic of Korea and the rose is the national flower of the United States, with the bouquet symbolising the long-lasting diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.

Though she continues to be heavily involved in humanitarian efforts, Jolie stepped away from her role as a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy late last year.

