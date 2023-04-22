INDIA

Angkita Dutta episode: Assam Police team leaves for K’taka to apprehend Srinivas B.V.

NewsWire
0
0

A team of Assam Police on Saturday left for Karnataka to apprehend the national president of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas B.V. based on the harassment complaint lodged against him by the suspended Assam unit youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta, an official said.

A case has been registered against Srinivas B.V. in Dispur police station under Sections 509, 294, 341, 352, 354, 354A, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

According to sources, a four-member team of Assam Police has been sent to Karnataka to apprehend Srinivas.

Assam DGP G.P. Singh has confirmed the development. However, he refused to divulge any further details.

Earlier, on the sidelines of a programme in the national capital, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that Congress’ handling of the situation was dismal and said that the law will take its own course on this issue.

“The way Assam Congress has handled this matter is sad. They ought to have established an inquiry committee and worked things out among themselves,” he said.

20230422-202802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab govt ‘played fraud’ with Governor: Akali Dal

    Delhi man kills wife after she slapped him

    TN tries to make the most of Kitex group’s tiff with...

    Centre to continue umbrella scheme of Border Infra & Management