A court here on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas B.V. on whom former Assam unit IYC chief Angkita Dutta has levelled harassment allegations.

The bail petition was dismissed by a Bengaluru court judge, K.S. Jyothisri.

Following the development, Srinivas faces the threat of arrest.

Senior counsel K.N. Phaneendra has submitted that “the complainant’s dignity and honour has been damaged and the victim has registered her statement before the court under section 164”.

The Special Public Prosecutor from Assam placed arguments in favour of the Assam police objecting to Srinavas’ anticipatory bail plea.

After Angkita Dutta lodged a harassment complaint, Assam police went to the Bengaluru residence of Srinivas. Sources said that a team of Assam police including a senior IPS officer visited Bengaluru.

An FIR has also been lodged against Srinivas at the Vidhana Soudha police station here in connection with obstructing the duty of election officers recently.

According to police, Srinivas obstructed election officers when they were conducting a search and inspection during a meeting held by him at a hotel on April 23 in Bengaluru.

Srinivas allegedly did not cooperate with the officials and got into an argument with them.

