The Gauhati High Court that heard the plea of Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas, who on Wednesday requested the court to quash the harassment complaints filed against him by former Assam unit Youth Congress head Angkita Dutta, did not provide the youth Congress chief any interim relief.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on May 2.

Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia, who is representing the state government in this case, said: “Srinivas B.V. filed a plea for quashing the FIR lodged against him. However, the court has fixed the matter on May 2 for further consideration.”

He further said that the Court has also asked for the case diary on May 2.

It implies that Srinivas will have to appear before Assam police at Dispur police station in Guwahati on May 2.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police went to Srinivas’ residence in Bengaluru and served a notice to appear in person before the police in Guwahati.

In the notice, Srinivas was asked not to tamper with the evidence in the case and to not make any threat, inducement or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

Notably, Angkita Dutta, former Assam unit Youth Congress president, had filed a complaint against Srinivas B.V. in Dispur police station, accusing him of being “sexist and chauvinistic” and using derogatory comments.

