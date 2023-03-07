A series of suspiciously-timed and targeted events suggest that there is an Anglo-American destabilization being launched to topple Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming months, claims F. William Engdahl of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

One of the most critical economic partners of Russia amid the unprecedented Western economic sanctions from Washington and the EU over the Ukraine war has been the Indian government.

In the past several years, Modi, playing a delicate balancing act between alliances with Russia and also with the West, has emerged as a vital trade partner of Russia amid the sanctions.

Despite repeated efforts by US President Joe Biden’s dministration and UK officials, Modi has refused to join sanctions against Russian trade, above all oil trade, the article said.

India under Modi has repeatedly refused to join Washington in condemning Russia’s Ukraine actions. It has defied US sanctions on Russian oil buying, despite repeated US threats of consequences. In addition to being a fellow BRICS member, India is also a major long-time buyer of Russian defense equipment.

Modi is facing a national election in Spring 2024, and important regional ones this year, that will determine his future. In January a clear Anglo-American assault on Modi and his key financial backer was launched.

A shadowy Wall Street financial firm, Hindenburg Research, supposedly does “forensic financial research” to look for corruption or fraud in listed companies, with which it then sells a company “short” as their research is published. The mysterious company emerged in 2017 and is suspected of having ties with US Intelligence, the article said.

In January, Hindenburg targeted billioanire Gautam Adani, head of the Adani Group and at the time reportedly the richest man in Asia.

Since the January 24 Hindenburg report alleging improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, Adani Group companies have lost over $120 billion in market value.

Adani Group is the second largest conglomerate in India.

The details of the Hindenburg effort to discredit and short stocks of a company in remote India, spending clearly large sums to document, suggests they might have well-informed whistleblowers or intelligence sources helping them target a vulnerable group with close ties to Modi, the article said. Otherwise it would have been a very high-risk gamble for them. Or they are phenomenally lucky.

At the same month that the suspiciously-timed Hindenburg expose of Adani appeared, in January, 2023 the British government-owned BBC released a TV documentary alleging Modi’s role two decades ago in 2002 in religious riots in Gujarat when he was governor there. The BBC report, which has been banned in India, was based on unpublished intelligence given to BBC by the UK Foreign Office.

As further indication that Washington and London seek regime change in India, George Soros, speaking on February 17 at the annual Munich Security Conference, declared, ominously, that, in effect, Modi’s days are numbered.

The 92-year old Soros stated, “India is an interesting case. It’s a democracy, but its leader Narendra Modi is no democrat. ” That’s a bit like the pot calling the kettle black”, clearly referring to the recent BBC documentary, the article in Centre for Research on Globalization said.

Soros detailed his indictment of the Indian leader: “Modi maintains close relations with both open and closed societies. India is a member of the Quad (which also includes Australia, the US, and Japan), but it buys a lot of Russian oil at a steep discount and makes a lot of money on it…”

Soros has been involved in every Color Revolution since the 1980’s including in Yugoslavia, Ukraine, Yeltsin’s 1990s rape of Russia, in Iran, against Orban’s Hungary, and countless other countries not playing by the free market “democracy” agenda of Washington. That is a matter of open record, the article said.

He concluded, “I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India.”

That’s Soros short-hand for regime change to someone more pliant to the NATO globalist agenda.

Soros has been accused of many things, but never of being naive. Expect the coming months to signal a massive escalation of Western dirty trick operations to try to topple Modi and weaken the BRICS group of countries that are increasingly trying to oppose the dictates of Washington and Davos globalists, the article said.

