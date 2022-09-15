WORLD

Angola’s Joao Lourenco takes oath of office for 2nd term as President

NewsWire
0
0

The President-elect of Angola Joao Lourenco took the oath of office for a second term as the nation’s President at a ceremony held in Luanda, the capital of Angola.

Joao Lourenco of the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) took the oath of office on Thursday in the presence of at least 12 heads of state and dozens of other representatives, Xinhua news agency reported.

The defence and security forces have a considerable presence in the main streets and avenues of Luanda during the inauguration day.

The MPLA was declared on August 29 the winner of the 2022 general elections held on August 24, by gaining 51.17 per cent of the votes cast, while the nation’s largest opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), gained 43.95 per cent of the total votes cast, according to the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

According to the final results, the MPLA won 124 of the 220 National Assembly seats. The UNITA finished second with 90 seats in parliament.

The remaining parties such as PRS, FNLA and the PHA elected two deputies each in the National Assembly. The elected deputies will be sworn in on Friday.

20220916-010804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand reports 1st case of Omicron XE variant

    5.5-magnitude quake hits south of Fiji Island

    Israeli, Australian researchers develop method to predict wave breaking

    ‘Bangalee nation never bows to anyone’, says Sheikh Hasina