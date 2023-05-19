INDIA

Angry over howling, 20 dogs poisoned to death in Punjab

Angry over their howling, at least 20 stray dogs were poisoned to death in Punjab’s Khanna town on Friday.

Police suspect that they were poisoned by miscreants. Five carcasses were found.

Local residents said 20-22 dogs were poisoned. The incident was reported from Kehar Singh Colony locality.

Additional SHO Mandip Kaur said the carcasses of five dogs were found and sent for postmortem.

The exact number of the dogs that died is yet to be ascertained.

“Prime facie it seems that someone fed them ‘laddoos’ laced with poison,” she said.

She said CCTV cameras in the locality were being examined to get a clue about the miscreants.

Resident Ashok Sharma said nearly 24 stray dogs were residing in the locality.

“On Friday, they suddenly disappeared. It seems to be the handiwork of someone who was exasperated over their howling.”

A First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered at the city police station.

