Angulo, Ordonez earn Ecuador call-up for friendlies

Marco Angulo and Joel Ordonez have been drafted into Ecuador’s squad for friendlies against Australia, the South American country’s football federation said.

FC Cincinnati midfielder Angulo and Club Brugge defender Ordonez were due to travel to Australia on Tuesday afternoon as head coach Felix Sanchez dealt with a series of late omissions to his squad.

Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata, Carlos Gruezo and Jose Hurtado were all cut from Ecuador’s original 24-man list for the friendlies because of injury, a Xinhua report said.

Ecuador and Australia will meet in Sydney on March 24 and in Melbourne four days later.

The matches will be Ecuador’s first under Spanish manager Sanchez, who took charge of the team earlier this month after the December exit of Argentina’s Gustavo Alfaro.

20230322-090403

