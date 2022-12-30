Shiv Sena-UBT MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday said that former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh is “untainted” but became a victim of central investigation agencies.

Raut called on Deshmukh who was released earlier this week after spending nearly 14 months behind bars in separate cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

After their private meeting at Deshmukh’s residence, he and Raut came to interact with the media, though the NCP leader and his family didn’t make any comments.

“I have experienced the same trauma he (Deshmukh) has undergone for over a year, so I specially came to see him. During his long innings in public life of many decades, he has worked with many leaders and always enjoyed a clean image,” said Raut, who was released on bail in November after spending 110 days in jail in an ED case.

However, Raut said that like him, even Deshmukh was targetted by the Central government through the federal probe agencies which are being deployed against political rivals in Maharashtra, Delhi, Jharkhand, Bihar, and other opposition-ruled states.

“We have ruled here for two-and-half-years, we have also seen the 10 years of the UPA government closely… But never were political rivals hounded in the way it is being done now through blatant misuse of various probe agencies by the Central government. We have never treated even our enemies like this,” thundered Raut.

The Sena-UBT leader said that these laws (money-laundering) were enacted for terrorists or anti-national elements, but they are being used against patriotic persons to settle political scores in the most inhuman manner.

Raut made it clear that this is a legal battle now, and both he and Deshmukh would fight it out in the courts till the logical end while reiterating his full faith in the country’s judiciary to give them justice.

20221230-183402